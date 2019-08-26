Raleigh man dumps human urine, feces into neighbor’s trash can, down storm drain, court docs say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh faces charges after police said he dumped human urine and feces in his neighbor’s trash can and down a storm drain on his street, court documents say.

Scott Eugene Moore, 47, faces two felony charges of littering hazardous waste.

On Friday, Moore put trash into a neighbor’s trash can that “smelled of human waste,” warrants say. He also dumped trash into a nearby storm drain on Lancelot Court.

The following day, Moore dumped human urine and feces from a recycling bin into a storm drain on Lancelot Court, an arrest warrant says. Pieces of human feces became stuck at the top of the drain.

Moore received a total bail of $7,000 and is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge on Monday.

If he makes bail, he can not make contact or go near his neighbor’s property where he dumped the human waste.

