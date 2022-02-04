Raleigh man gets 10 years after selling crack to undercover cop

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A Raleigh man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Romel Lamont Talton pleaded guilty to two charges on Oct. 21.

He was charged with of distributing a controlled substance (cocaine base) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents and other information presented in court claimed the 38-year-old was charged after he sold crack to undercover officers in May 2020.

A search of his home turned up more narcotics, an unlawfully-possessed firearm, and money from drug dealing.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said he had several convictions for drug distribution in North Carolina and Connecticut.