Raleigh man memorializes George Floyd with workouts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As people across the country continue to mourn the death of George Floyd others are using it to try and inspire change in different ways.

“I’m a big runner,” said Angelo Rogers. “I love running.”

For Angelo Rogers fitness is a part of life.

“I try to do pretty hard workouts,” said Rogers. “Something that’s going to challenge me.”

The only thing harder than Rogers workouts has been watching what’s happening in the world around him.

“It’s definitely hard,” said Rogers. “Just knowing that there’s still a change that has to come. As a young African-American male it can be extremely tough especially in this country.”

In an effort to honor the George Floyd’s life, Rogers developed a series of workouts that he admits have caught some off guard since they carry the same name as Floyd’s last words.

“I don’t want it to be something that get pushed under the rug,” said Rogers. “I don’t want people to forget what he went through. I don’t want people to forget there’s still a much needed change in this country, and in this world.”

The workout is hard, but Rogers says it pales in comparison to what many people go through on a daily basis.

“I’m always open to answer any questions for someone who maybe doesn’t understand just to give them a better knowledge of what’s going on or how I feel, or someone like me may feel,” said Rogers.

That’s why he’s pushign to make a change one rep at a time.

“I know in my heart it is impacting people, and it is bringing people together,” said Rogers. “It is helping people not to forget George Floyd, what he went through, and what people continue to go through.”

If you would like more information about the workout click here.