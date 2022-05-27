RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan Falcons Family Fare on Hope Valley Road in Durham. The lottery said he arrived at their headquarters on Friday to collect his prize. After required tax withholdings, he walked away with $71,016.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January. It has four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million top prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education. In 2021, $65.1 million was raised for Wake County, the lottery said.