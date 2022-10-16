RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.

The mass shooting took place in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh on Thursday and left five people — including a Raleigh policeman — dead. Two other victims were also injured in the shooting, which also happened along a walking trail.

Sunday around 10:05 p.m. more than a dozen shots were fired by a man at a home in the same neighborhood, according to Raleigh police.

Police later identified and arrested Rodney Michael Manning, 29 in connection with the shots fired.

The shots were fired inside a home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, police said.

The street is just south of the Hedingham Golf Club clubhouse and off Hedingham Boulevard.

Police said no one was injured by the gunfire Sunday night.

The mass shooting Thursday took place in the northeastern part of the Hedingham neighborhood near Sapphire Valley Drive and the nearby Neuse River Greenway. That area is about a 2-mile drive from the site of Sunday night’s gunfire.