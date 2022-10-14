RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.

In a Friday morning statement, Principal Keith Richardson said Thompson was killed in the “tragic shooting on the Neuse River Greenway.”

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our school community as well as the broader Raleigh community,” he said.

Knightdale High School also canceled their homecoming football game against Rolesville. It was scheduled for Friday night, and is now set to be held Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Counseling and the Wake County Public School System’s Crisis Team will be available on the campus of the school on Friday and into next week, the statement said.

As for parents of Knightdale High students, the principal said, “As a parent or guardian, you have the opportunity to decide if this is information you want to share. As you think about how to care for your child, there are some resources that you might find helpful to assist your child through this loss.”

Those resources include Transitions GriefCare, support services and memorial guidelines page for anyone in the school community who wishes to express their grief with a memorial.

Officials say the suspect is the brother of one of the victims, but they have not confirmed which victim he is related to. They say the suspect has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains alive as of Friday afternoon.