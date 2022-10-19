RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s religious leaders came together Wednesday to pray for the families of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting, as well as, first responders and the Hedingham community as a whole.

The Raleigh Baptist Association brought together pastors, police officers, and community members for the prayer vigil at the group’s resource center.

“Each of our churches has reached out and they wanted to show unity and support for the families of the victims and the community at large,” said Patrick Fuller, RBA executive director.

Ed Davis is a minister who also lives in the Hedingham community.

He and his wife have been out in the community talking to and praying with people. Davis said there’s a need for hope.

“There’s a cloud of anywhere from loneliness to fear to anxiety,” Davis said. “I think that we have the medicine. That’s why I love what we’re doing here today.”

Several police officers thanked everyone for their prayers. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson briefly led in a moment of prayer, saying this kind of support is how healing begins.

“This is what our officers need to feel uplifted. This is what our community needs to feel whole again,” Patterson said.

The city and state Baptist associations also announced a grant for the police department to provide counseling vouchers to their officers.