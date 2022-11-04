RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A loving mother and dedicated runner that was gunned down in October’s Raleigh mass shooting will have Sunday’s City of Oaks Marathon dedicated to her.

Karnatz, 49, was an avid runner who frequented the greenway where some of the shootings occurred on Oct. 13.

The mother of three had completed more than five miles of her planned seven-mile run when the gunman shot and killed her along the Neuse River Trail.

Susan Karnatz was a mother to three boys, aged 10, 13 and 14. (Photos courtesy of Tom Karnatz)

The 4-time Boston Marathon runner will now have the City of Oaks running for her.

The capital city foot race kicks off Sunday morning where her husband, Tom, will speak ahead of takeoff at 7 a.m. for most runners.

“We had plans together for big adventures,” Tom previously wrote in a Facebook post. “And plans together for the mundane days in between. We had plans together with the boys. And we had plans together as empty nesters. We had plans together for growing old. … Now those plans are laid to waste.”

The City of Oaks marathon offers the full marathon itself, as well as a half marathon, 10k and 5k. The race begins at 400 Glenwood Avenue and completes at Smoky Hollow on N. West Street in Raleigh.