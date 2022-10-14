RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The Hedingham and east Raleigh communities are coming together in the wake of a gunman’s deadly rampage Thursday night.

A 15-year-old is suspected to have killed five people in the Hedingham neighborhood, including his brother, and an off-duty Raleigh police officer.

The victims are:

Nicole Connors, 52

Mary Marshall, 34, who was engaged

Susan Karnatz, 49, a married mom of three

Gabriel Torres, 29, a Raleigh police officer

James Thompson, 16, a student at Knightdale High School

Faith leaders at nearby churches want to be of support for people who are grieving in the community.

“I called one of my parishioners in one of the neighborhoods there just to check on them today and they’re a little afraid,” Daniel Rothra, the pastor at First Alliance Church, said. “If you feel a little out of control, ask for help. Ask your pastor, ask your priest, find someone who you can talk to about how you feel, about your circumstance. Talking through it makes a big difference.”

Pastor Tim Rabon and his son, Tim Rabon Jr, lead Beacon Baptist Church, that is a short, five-minute drive from the scene, and has many Hedingham residents in their congregation.

“This struck really close to home last night and [I’m] just grateful for God’s protection of many families, though mourn the loss of the five people whose lives were taken.”

Tim Rabon Jr. lives in Hedingham and said his brother was running the greenway when the shootings occurred.

He said they’re safe, but his family wants to extend their deepest condolences to the victims’ families, especially knowing the pain of losing a loved one in uniform.

“My wife’s family experienced a loss. She lost her brother in the line of duty several years ago. So, our hearts are really breaking for them,” Rabon Jr. said. “Just know that we’re here to be able to talk, to council with them and offer anything that could be a help during this very difficult time,” Rabon said.

Community church prayer vigils planned include:

Willow Oak Clubhouse 4401 Willow Oak Road, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Beacon Baptist Church 2110 Trawick Road, Saturday at 7 p.m.

First Alliance Church 4400 Buffaloe Road, Sunday at 6 p.m.

“Feeling numb and angry are all a part of the grieving process and God is with you in your suffering and I’m sorry,” Rothra said.