RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Healing continues throughout Raleigh and the Hedingham neighborhood six months after a gunman walked through the area, shooting and killing five people and injuring two others. Surviving family members are still reliving that day.

Robert Steele lost his fiancée Mary Marshall Oct. 13, 2022.

“Six months has gone by fast, but each day has dragged,” Steele said.

He remembers his last conversation with Marshall.

“Mary called me at 5:13, and I answered I said ‘Hey baby,’ and she said ‘I need you to come home right now,’” Steele said.

Marshall told Robert she was on the greenway trail and heard gunshots. Minutes later, she was shot and killed.

Steele says in the months since, community support has dwindled.

“There’s only so long that people can cook meals for you, there’s only so much money that people are willing and able to donate,” he said.

What hasn’t changed, though, is Steele’s determination to make a change. He’s met with dozens of lawmakers and officials trying to change gun laws, especially when it comes to minors getting their hands on weapons.

“If you, as a gun owner, have allowed a minor to get ahold of a weapon and they commit a crime with it, you should be held accountable,” Steele said.

He’s also pushing for the City of Raleigh to implement an alert system that would operate similar to a severe weather alert or an Amber Alert.

“If Mary had gotten an alert, she could’ve gotten off the trail and hid in the woods, or she could’ve run to one of the houses in the neighborhood and asked to hide,” Steele said.

Steele says no matter how much time goes by, he’s pushing for lawmakers to make a change so no other family has to endure this pain.

“Some of our elected representatives don’t care about us in the way we need to be cared about, they don’t understand what it’s like to struggle every day,” he said.

He says as he waits for legal change, he’s finding ways to remember Marshall every day.

“When I’m really missing her, I go outside and I pick a star, and I just tell her about my day,” Steele said.

Four other people were killed that day: Susan Karnatz, Nicole Connors, James Thompson and Gabriel Torres. Lynn Gardner and Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark were shot and injured.

Police identified the shooter as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head that day and has since been moved from the hospital to another facility.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman was not able to give an update on the criminal proceedings against Thompson, but has previously said she plans to try him as an adult.