RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Susan Karnatz, a wife and a mother of three, was one of five people killed in Raleigh’s mass shooting. Kirsten Gaither said her daughter was loving and active, and a wonderful mother and sister.

“She found a lot of joy in life, and was very talented, and smart and funny,” Gaither said.

One of those joys was running.

She was out for a run along the Neuse River Trail when she was killed. Her family said she would “run the year,” and was on track to run 2,022 miles.

“She’d love to just let go, I think, on the trail, leave it all out there,” Sharon Kaivani said, Karnatz’s sister.

When the family learned there was an active shooter in the Hedingham neighborhood they checked the location of Karnatz’s phone.

“We were seeing the location on the news, and we saw the location of her phone because she shared the location with us, and that just made my heart drop,” Kaivani said. “We were hoping maybe she was hiding.”

Later Karnatz’s husband of more than 15 years, Thomas, learned she did not survive and told her family.

“It was like someone stabbed me,” Gaither said.

Karnatz left a career as a school psychologist to homeschool her three boys who are 14, 13 and 10 years old, to share her love of learning with them. Her family said she would learn different languages simply for fun.

Her mother and sister hope stricter gun control will come from this tragedy.

“Let’s just get some gun control, you know, this has to stop,” Gaither said.

There will be a celebration of Karnatz’s life this Saturday at 2 p.m. at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church.

“We’re gonna have a lot of firsts this year,” Kaivani said. “First Thanksgiving, first Christmas, you know, first birthday, so that’s gonna be tough, I know.”