RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A somber memorial now stands outside the Hedingham neighborhood, remembering the five people who were shot and killed in Thursdays’ mass shooting.

Police said it was in the Hedingham neighborhood that the shooting first started.

Neighbors came together to display photos of each victim, crosses bearing their names and two wreathes in memoriam — one reading “Loved Ones” and the other reading “#Raleigh Strong.”

Those who came to pay their respects added to the memorial, covering it in flowers and candles to honor the victims:

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres , 29, who left behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer, husband and father, as well as a decorated Marine Corps veteran.

, 29, who left behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer, husband and father, as well as a decorated Marine Corps veteran. Nicole Connors , 52, who left behind her husband. Connors was a dog lover and caregiver who was known for her good heart and gentle spirit.

, 52, who left behind her husband. Connors was a dog lover and caregiver who was known for her good heart and gentle spirit. Susan Karnatz , 49, who left behind her husband and three sons. Karnatz was an avid runner who loved nature and looked forward to big plans and growing old with her husband.

, 49, who left behind her husband and three sons. Karnatz was an avid runner who loved nature and looked forward to big plans and growing old with her husband. Mary Marshall , 34, who was a Navy veteran. Marshall was two weeks away from celebrating her birthday and marrying her fiancé.

, 34, who was a Navy veteran. Marshall was two weeks away from celebrating her birthday and marrying her fiancé. James Thompson, 16, who was a junior at Knightdale High School. One of Thompson’s teachers helped pay for supplies for the Saturday service.

