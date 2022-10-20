RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives in Raleigh, the police department released its 5-day report Thursday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, remains in the hospital in critical condition, Raleigh police said earlier this week.

While the suspected shooter has been in the hospital, the families of the five killed and two injured have been grappling with the tragedy and police have been working to piece together the details and timeline of events from Oct. 13.

