RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday.

Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service.

After the funeral, the Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit will lead the procession from the church to Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 St. Mary’s St. in Raleigh. This will be a private gathering for the family.

The procession route will:

Exit the church parking lot and travel south on Yonkers Road

Travel west on New Bern Avenue

Travel westbound on New Bern Avenue onto East Edenton Street

Proceed straight onto Hillsborough Street

Travel north onto St. Mary’s Street

And arrive at 300 St. Mary’s St.

Police said drivers should expect road closures and traffic delays on this route.

Torres is one of five people who were killed in a mass shooting last week in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.