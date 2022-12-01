Warning: The video contains material that may be disturbing or difficult to watch.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released officer body-cam video on Thursday related to the Oct. 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others.

The video indicates that at 6:42 p.m., officers engaged in a standoff with the suspected 15-year-old mass shooter, Austin Thompson.

One of the videos, a compilation of body-cam videos, begins with “Body Cam 1” as officers approaching a outbuilding where the suspected gunman was hunkered down. The building where the suspect was located is circled in the video.

Around the three-minute mark, Officer C. Clark is seen hitting the ground after being shot by the suspect, according to a caption in the video.

There is then an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect. Around the 4:30 minute mark, police yell for the suspect to come out with his hands up.

At the 7:15 minute mark, “Body Cam 2” begins from Officer Clark’s camera. It shows him approaching the shed slowly before being hit in his right knee by gunfire. Other officers take up positions near Clark.

Clark is then removed from the scene and taken to a hospital, a caption reads at the end of the video.

Thompson was transferred to a juvenile detention center outside of Raleigh last month.