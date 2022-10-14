RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday afternoon thanked the community for an “outpouring of love and support” after one officer was killed and another was injured during a mass shooting in east Raleigh on Thursday afternoon.

Three women, including a mother of three, and two men were killed when a 15-year-old boy went on a shooting spree in the streets of a neighborhood and then along a popular walking trail, according to Raleigh police.

Gabriel Torres, 29, a Raleigh police officer, was on his way to work when the shooting began, and died in the shooting, police said.

Casey Clark, a 33-year-old Raleigh police senior officer, was released from a local hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday.

A Raleigh police K-9 was also injured in the shooting.

“The outpouring of love and support we have received from members of the community, our fellow law enforcement officers and first responders, as well as our local and state officials, has been truly heartening. Thank you for all your kind words and prayers,” Raleigh police wrote on Twitter.

“Please continue to keep the families and loved ones of everyone impacted by yesterday’s tragic events in your thoughts. The road ahead is a difficult one, but we will take it one step at a time knowing the city of Raleigh walks with us,” the post from Raleigh police also said.

Police identified the other slain victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.

Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was wounded and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday.

Dozens and dozens of law enforcement officers were involved in a procession for fallen officer Torres very early Friday. The squad cars followed the body of Torres from WakeMed along Interstate 440 to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

There was a line of blue “as far as the eye can see. Three lanes deep,” according to CBS 17 reporter Lillian Donahue, who was at the state of the procession around 12:05 a.m. on Friday.

The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads, and warned residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.

The teen, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours – setting off a manhunt across a crime scene that stretched for 2 miles – before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.

The Hedingham neighborhood, where the shooting began, is a residential area of single family and town homes, as well as, a golf club. The Neuse River Greenway, a walking and biking trail, runs just behind houses in the neighborhood. The trail runs about 27 miles along the river and connects to the state’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail that’s popular with thru-hikers. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report