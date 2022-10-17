RALEIGH, N.C. — The Neuse River Greenway is a peaceful escape for so many people but it’s now connected with tragedy after police say a 15-year-old gunman is accused of shooting and killing five people on or near the greenway.

The area reopened Friday and as a new week starts, people are easing back into their routines like a bike ride, walk or jog. A CBS 17 crew saw a handful of people on the trail Monday morning and cyclist Gary Young, who rides the trail several days a week, said it’s much quieter than normal.

“I usually run into a lot of bikers and walkers and a lot of joggers, but I noticed it hadn’t been near as many,” Young said.

Young said he knows fellow rides who are concerned and looking over their shoulder but he’s not letting this slow him down, saying there’s a minimal chance of anything like this happening again.

“I’m not gonna run scared all the time,” Young said.