APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — #RunforSue has a been a frequently-used social media tag since Sue Karnatz was shot and killed while running on the Greenway.

She was one of the five victims of the Raleigh Mass Shooting on October 13.

Since then, there have been several runs in her honor, including Saturday’s event hosted by her old running club.

Bundled in hats and jackets, more than 500 people showed up for the annual race at the American Tobacco Trail.

For 15 years, the run has been sponsored by the North Carolina Road Runners Club.

This time, organizers are doing it without one of their own.

“It’s such a big loss for the community,” said Jack Threadgill, president of the group. “We wanted to pay a special tribute to Sue Karnatz who was a long-time member of our club.”

The 49-year-old mother of three was running on the Neuse River Trail, near the Hedingham neighborhood, when police said a 15-year-old shot and killed her, and four others.

Two other people were shot and remain injured.

“She was doing her normal seven-mile run. She was 5.1 miles into it,” explained Threadgill.

People across the country have posted they will #runforsue. They have either completed the full seven-miles or did the last 1.9 mile stretch in her honor.

On Saturday, Karnatz’ running community and others had their chance to say goodbye to the woman who they said ran the Boston marathon four times.

“She was one of the kindest people that I’ve known. That I knew,” said John Tate, another member of the club. “Her husband Tom and I have run together and trained together.”

Runners also had the opportunity to sign condolence cards to send to Karnatz’ family, before they step foot on the trail.

“Sue would want us to do this,” added Tate. “I think she would want us to carry on.”

Some people at the event didn’t know Karnatz, but told CBS 17 that her story has a lasting impact on them.

“I almost didn’t do the race because I knew it was going to be cold and I felt that I didn’t train enough,” said Brynn Lemmon. “But I read the email, and was like ‘she can’t do it, because she was the victim of something so awful. But I still have the capability and ability to.'”