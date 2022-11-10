RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Gabriel Torres received a posthumous award from the Raleigh Police Department nearly a month after he died.

Torres was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting while on his way to work on Oct. 13.

Each month, the department recognizes the outstanding work of one officer, and Torres was honored for the month of October.

“Officer Torres served the Northwest District with pride and distinction, demonstrating a level of compassion and maturity far beyond his years,” said the department in a Facebook post.

Officers presented the award to Torres’ wife and daughter.