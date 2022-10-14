RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sense of security was taken from the City of Raleigh after a night of terror.

Thursday night’s mass shooting in Raleigh left five people dead and two others injured.

A 15-year-old opened fire on Thursday in a neighborhood, and on the Greenway.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson read the names of the victims during a press conference Friday morning.

“Nicole Conners, 52-years-old. Susan Karnatz, 59-years-old, Mary Marshall, 35, Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29-years-old, and a 16-year-old white male,” said Patterson solemnly.



The list includes off-duty Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work Thursday night.

Another victim, 59-year-old Marcille Gardner, is in critical condition at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.

Senior Raleigh Police Officer Casey Joseph Clark was also injured Thursday but has been released from the hospital.

“We need to support these victims and their families. The depth of their pain is unimaginable,” said Governor Roy Cooper during a press conference. “I saw the faces of Raleigh Police Officers last night. Their pain was evident. I know that’s happening all over the city.”

Investigators told CBS 17 the teenaged suspect opened fire in the Hedingham neighborhood around 5 p.m. Thursday, prompting 911 calls from concerned neighbors who heard the gunshots.

The 15-year-old allegedly then ran off towards the Greenway, where Raleigh Police said he went after more victims.

“This is a situation we prepare for, that our officers are well trained to respond to,” explained Patterson. “They immediately went into action once we got the call.”

It took nearly five hours for investigators to get the teenager into custody: a result of a combined effort between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Patterson said she heard the news while coming from a law enforcement conference discussing gun violence.

“We mourn and share the loss of not only our officer, but all the victims of this senseless gun crime,” she added.

Families of the victims and the community have begun to grieve.

“There are several families in our community who are waking up this morning without their loved ones,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin.

“We’re standing with you in this moment of unspeakable agony,” said Cooper. “Today, we’re sad. We’re angry. And we want to know the answers to all the questions.”

Most answers will take time, but Cooper said there is one thing the community knows for sure:

“We all know the core truth. No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities,” he said.

The teenage suspect is still in custody and is in critical condition.

CBS 17 asked officials if his gunshot-related injuries were self-inflicted or were caused by officers. CBS17 was told that was still under investigation.

Patterson said per protocol, there will be a full investigative report completed and presented to the public in five days.