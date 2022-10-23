RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So many lives are forever changed after the mass shooting in Raleigh and it can have a long-term impact on people’s mental health.

Both Duke and UNC health officials say their mental health experts have been helping those affected by the Raleigh mass shooting.

CBS 17 asked UNC psychiatrist Dr. James Bedford about the big concerns they’re hearing.

“They’re afraid that their kids will be victims of violence, that they’ll be harmed at work or at home,” Bedford said.

Events like this can have a lasting impact on someone’s mental health.

Experts say it’s normal to struggle at work or in school, but it can also scare people so much that they withdraw from their normal lives.

“When a person’s world is getting smaller and they’re not leaving their house at all, they’re not wanting to go out or see friends and family anymore, you know, that’s worrisome,” Bedford said.

UNC says research from other mass shootings show post-traumatic reactions happening to people even beyond those who were directly impacted.

To process the shooting, Bedford says don’t be afraid to talk with friends and family about what happened and if necessary, see a professional for help.

You can always call the suicide and crisis hotline at 9-8-8. The hotline is not just for emergencies. It can also put you in touch with mental health resources in your community.