RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh.

CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.

“We have filed petitions in this case. The next step under our state law will be there will be a first appearance in juvenile court and then a probable cause hearing. Assuming that probable cause is found, it would be our intent to move this court to adult court or superior court,” said Freeman.

The DA’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation are also looking into the capture of the suspect.

The Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary report details an hours long standoff which injured one police officer.

Two Raleigh police officer fired 23 rounds. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said four deputies also fired their weapons and were placed on administrative leave.

Police say when they finally reached Thompson, they found him lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to determine if that wound was self-inflicted.

“There was a use of force by law enforcement on the scene and as is standard protocol we have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to come in, gather together some information to turn over to me to determine whether there needs to be any further investigation as to the officers’ actions on scene that night,” said Freeman.

The report said police found Thompson with a number of weapons including a handgun on his waistband and a shotgun.

He also had various types of shotgun/rifle ammunition.

Freeman says how he got those weapons will also be a part of the investigation.