RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday lawmakers, Raleigh leaders and community members gathered Downtown to remember the victims of a mass shooting that took the lives of five people less than two weeks ago.

Governor Roy Cooper joined those dozens of people, and said doing nothing is unacceptable.

“There is so much left to do,” he said. “The North Carolina state legislature must act.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin also addressed the crowd.

“I’m sure many of us had the same thought: not here, not us, not in Raleigh,” she said.

Governor Cooper said as loved ones begin the healing process, lawmakers need to do more to protect every citizen.

“From red flag laws, to stronger background checks, to banning weapons of war that do not belong outside of the battlefield,” he said.

The Governor said this shooting can’t become just another statistic.

“We can never, ever forget the lives we lost on October 13, we can never normalize the slaughter of innocent people even as it keeps happening again, and again, and again,” the Governor said.

While leaders encouraged change, loved ones of the victims took time to remember who they were. Robert Steele was engaged to Mary Marshall, one of the victims.

“Her presence lightened and lit up every room she walked into, she was loving, and happy,” he said of his fiancée.

Steele thanked his community for getting him through dark days, and said as those dark days will continue to come, it’s on all of us to support each other.

“This is how we heal, be someone’s favorite place,” Steele said.

The vigil was organized by several advocacy groups, including Moms Demand Action, and the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.