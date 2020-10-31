Raleigh mayor lifts city-wide curfew set ahead of planned protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has rescinded the citywide curfew that was imposed for Friday night ahead of planned protests. The protests were ultimately cancelled by organizers. The curfew was set to begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.

Mayor Baldwin issued the following statement:

“Effective immediately, I am rescinding the State of Emergency and removing the citywide curfew imposed Friday night. Issuing a curfew is always a difficult choice, but it was an important decision that helped ensure the safety and security for our community during an uncertain time. I am thankful for everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue to work through our challenges together.”

The protests were initially scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in the wake of Walter Wallace Jr.’s police shooting death in Philadelphia.