RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

CBS 17 spoke with Baldwin on Monday where she reported testing positive earlier in the morning. She said she was not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

While she doesn’t know where she became infected and said it was, “A part of our new reality.”

As a result, the City has moved Tuesday’s meeting from in-person to virtual.

In a news release, the City said, “Due to health concerns and out of an abundance of caution, the Raleigh City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, will now be held virtually.”

Residents who have already signed up to speak during public comment will be contacted by the City Clerk’s office with information on how to give public comment in the virtual session.

The City also said all public hearings would be continued to a future date. Those new dates will be determined during Tuesday’s meeting. They will be updated on the City’s website.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is the potential for a citywide speed limit along and a vote on a 2 percent raise for city employees to battle increased cost of living.