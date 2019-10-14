Raleigh neighbors stunned by wreck that injured 3 teens, left car vertical

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Derrow recalls being with her boyfriend inside their house along Milburnie Road Saturday afternoon.

“We heard the screeching of the tires, and then we just heard the crash,” Derrow said.

Her boyfriend was playing video games, when she heard something just feet away from her home.

“It sounded like it was almost digitized, or it sounded like it could’ve been my boyfriend’s video game because it was a sound like I’ve never heard before,” she said. “I look over to the right, and I see a car just dangling vertically.”

Raleigh police said a car collided with another car on Milburnie Road near Chatham Lane.

Officers said they found an underage teen behind the wheel of a car, at one point dangling from utility lines, with two other minor teens as passengers inside.



Derrow has questions, including what happened leading up to the wreck.

“That really makes me question what they were doing in the vehicle,” Derrow said. “It sounded like they were going fast based on the screech that we heard right before the impact.”

The teens were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Neighbors took pictures showing first responders at the scene and the car standing vertically — supported by a utility pole wire.

Gary Antwon Williams also took pictures after seeing the aftermath on the way to work at his radio station.

“I just knew that it was really bad,” Williams said. “I pinched myself to see if I was sleeping or anything, or was I awoke or what. Is this really happening?”

Raleigh Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335.

