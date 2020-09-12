Raleigh officer hospitalized after impaired driver crashes into patrol car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say an officer was injured after an impaired driver crashed into his patrol car then fled the scene on foot Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m., an officer was responding to two crashes on the I-87 South ramp to I-40 East in Raleigh when a work van crashed into his patrol car.

The officer was inside his vehicle which was parked with the lights flashing when the crash happened.

Authorities say the driver of the van jumped out and ran away but was apprehended a short time later by another officer responding to the scene.

The injured officer and the suspect were both transported to the hospital. The suspect has been charged with Driving While Impaired.

The officer who was injured, initially responded to a single vehicle crash after a vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a guardrail.

The second crashed happened when another vehicle slowed to avoid the first crash and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver in the first crash sustained a minor injury and no one was injured in the second crash.