Raleigh officer won’t face charges in fatal shooting of knife-wielding man, DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer will not face charges in relation to the fatal shooting of Soheil Mojarrad on April 20, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced Wednesday.

Officer B. Edwards shot and killed Mojarrad during a confrontation off New Bern Avenue.

Read the district attorney’s full report

Mojarrad was armed with a knife and refused to comply with the officer’s orders, Freeman said.

Edwards reported Mojarrad was taking an aggressive stance with the weapon when shots were fired.

Edwards shot Mojarrad eight times during the confrontation.

He sustained wounds to his chest, torso, pelvis, buttocks and thigh.

Several organs were struck by bullets, including his heart, the autopsy states.

Three hollow tip bullets were recovered from his body and one from his shorts.

The autopsy states one wound shows Mojarrad had his right arm extended “in some way” but the exact position could not be determined.

The officer’s body camera was not activated during the encounter.

“No criminal charges will be pursued in this case,” Freeman’s release said.

