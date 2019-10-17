Parents concerned after ex-teacher accused of sex crimes with Raleigh students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Wake County elementary school teacher is accused of sex crimes with a child.

Wednesday Peter Moody appeared in court, after facing four counts of indecent liberties with a child. Prosecutors said they believe the offenses happened while he was at Beaverdam Elementary.

Wake County Public School System officials told CBS 17 Moody is a former fifth-grade teacher at Beaverdam Elementary.

District officials added he was hired in August 2017, and resigned in August, before students returned for the 2019-2020 school year.



“My mind flew thinking a lot of things, because it could be my kids,” one person told CBS 17 at the school while picking up children.



“It’s scary, because I have two girls,” one man picking up students at the school said. “I would not want anybody laying their hands on my daughters.”



Prosecutors say the case involves two female students, and teachers reported Moody would take the students out of classes, telling them he needed to grade papers.

“They describe multiple offenses of the defendant pressing his genitals up behind them,” prosecutors said during Moody’s court appearance Wednesday.

Prosecutors also said the students said Moody would also say things to them.

“Both of them indicated that this defendant would say things to them like, ‘You, when you’re 18, we’re going to hook up. I really want to (expletive) you. I just had a baby and I won’t be able to see it anymore if you tell’,” a prosecutor said.

Defense attorneys say Moody denies the allegations.

“He has no prior criminal history that I’m aware of,” a defense attorney said.

In a letter to parents sent Wednesday, the school’s principal wrote the district learned of inappropriate conduct in August, and immediately contacted Raleigh Police and the district’s security.

Beaverdam Elementary Principal Marion Evans wrote in part, “This is disheartening news for the Beaverdam community. I understand that students and families will experience a wide range of emotions. The trust you place in your teachers is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust.”

Wake County school officials also told CBS 17 Moody did not work at any other schools in the district.

Moody’s bond is set at $150,000. His next court date is set for November 6.

