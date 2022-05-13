RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held a joint graduation ceremony for the 124th session of the Raleigh Police Academy on Friday.

All this comes as law enforcement agencies across the state are seeing vacancies.

In April, the Raleigh Police Department reported 68 police openings in Raleigh compared to 102 just 6 months ago.

Friday, they inducted 24 new members to help with the shortage and the growth in the city.

“With this growth we know comes increased calls for service, increased security needs, increased victimization,” Police Chief Estella Patterson, told recruiters and their families Friday. “As a result, many are giving up, many are moving on due to just the sheer exhaustion and frustration and dissatisfaction of what they’re facing. But while others are running away you are running in to serve and protect.”

The police department also held a ceremony for seven employees who received promotions.