Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

Raleigh Police arrest and charge 18-year-old in murder of 17-year-old

News
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C – Raleigh Police have arrested 18-year-old James Carlos Jarquin, of Zebulon, in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch.

The shooting happened just before 11pm Thursday, in the 5400 block of Duckling Way. Officers arrived and found Deloatch suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Jarquin has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in custody of the Wake County Dentention Center.

James Carlos Jarquin, 18

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss