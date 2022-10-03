RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a man was found dead on a Raleigh greenway, police are now asking the public for help.

Raleigh Police Department officials said Monday that they received a call of a “subject down” at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the Crabtree Creek Trail.

They said they found a dead man later identified as Rodney Lewis Clark, 21. They have not said how he died or any other details surrounding Clark’s death.

They are now asking people who use the greenway to contact them. Anyone who used the Crabtree Creek Trail behind the mall between 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 29 is asked to call police.

Police say any information provided may be able to help in the investigation.

Raleigh police can be contacted at (919) 996-1638. People can also submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by clicking here. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.