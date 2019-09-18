Raleigh police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Sept. 4 sexual assault, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.

The incident happened along the 3600 block of Marcom Street.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Larsen at 919-996-1656 or CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.







