RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are new shoes and paws on the ground in Raleigh keeping the city safe.

The Raleigh Police Department welcomed three K-9 handlers and their K-9 officers on Friday. All officers completed the department’s training program that builds strength and teamwork between the handlers and K-9s.

Police congratulated all six officers for achieving their accomplishments to protect the community.