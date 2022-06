RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said officers are investigating a shooting Friday morning at Optimist Park.

The shooting call came in around 10:30 a.m. from the park on Whittier Drive off Northclift Drive.

Wake County Schools said Sanderson High School is on lockdown due to the police activity in the area.

The school backs up to the park.

Police did not have information on injuries at this time.

