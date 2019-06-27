Raleigh police investigating after bank robbed on Capital Boulevard

Peoples Bank on Capital Boulevard was robbed around 10 a.m. Thursday (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a bank on Capital Boulevard was robbed Thursday morning.

According to witnesses and police, Peoples Bank, located at 3023 Capital Blvd., was robbed around 10 a.m.

A car involved in a crash just minutes after the bank robbery was towed from Capital Boulevard around 11 a.m. (CBS 17)

An employee at GameStop, which is located next to the bank, told CBS 17 that police arrived at the scene just a few minutes after he opened the store at 10 a.m.

Employees at Starbucks, which is also located next to the bank, told CBS 17 that the bank was robbed and then about a minute later there was a car crash just out front on Capital Boulevard at Huntleigh Drive.

The car was towed away around 11 a.m.

Police said they have no one in custody or any suspects at this time.

