Raleigh police investigating fatal pedestrian-involved crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a person was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

Police say the call came in around 8:34 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved crash on Falls of Neuse and Lichford roads.

The person hit died at the scene of the crash.

No other details were made available.

