Raleigh police involved in motel standoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Raleigh Police Department confirms they are involved in a standoff on the 3200 block of Maitland Drive.

A department spokesperson told CBS 17 a man closed himself into one of the hotels rooms at the Raleigh Inn and refused to come out. Police said there were no hostages but they have evacuated people from the immediate area who could be in danger.

So far, there is no information on what lead up to the man barricading himself in or whether he had a weapon. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

