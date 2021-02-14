Raleigh police issue Silver Alert for 70-year-old missing man with cognitive impairments

Raleigh Police searching for missing man, 70-year-old Melvin Eubanks.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to Raleigh Police, a Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Melvin Eubanks, who was last seen in the 8500 block of Wild Wood Forest Drive.

Eubanks was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a black coat, and glasses. He stands about six feet one inch tall and is approximately 200 lbs.

Police say no indications of foul play are associated with his disappearance but he does have cognitive impairments.

Anyone with information regarding Eubanks’ whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to call 911.