Raleigh police make arrest in shooting that wounded Uber driver

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have made an arrest in an October 7 shooting that injured an Uber driver.

Police said Wednesday that Adam Daquan Jones, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting that left Uber driver Maimuna Jeng, 53, with a grazing bullet wound to the head.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of New Bern Avenue and East Street just after 2 a.m. on October 7.

Jones is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill. He was arrested and transported to Wake County Detention Center.

Jeng was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on Hill Street between New Bern Avenue and Boyer Street when Jeng stopped her vehicle at the request of the passenger.

Adam Jones approached the passenger side, and after an exchange with the passenger, began shooting into the rear passenger area of the vehicle, police said. Jeng drove off and came to a stop at New Bern Avenue and East Jones Street.

