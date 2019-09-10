Raleigh police to hold tributes in recognition of 9/11 attacks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police will pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, on Wednesday’s 18th anniversary.
A news release from Raleigh police said the department will hold a brief ceremony at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday at eight locations. The public is invited to attend.
The locations are:
- Downtown District, located at 218 W. Cabarrus Street
- North District, located at 6716 Six Forks Road
- Northeast District, located at 5230 Green’s Dairy Road
- Northwest District, located at 8016 Glenwood Avenue
- Southeast District, located at 1601 Crosslink Road
- Southwest District, located at 601 Hutton Street
- Special Operations Division, located at 1221 Front Street
- Training Facility, located at 4501 Spring Forest Road
Raleigh police, the Raleigh Fire Department, and Wake County EMS are working to produce a video message, as well.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Illinois man’s mug shot gets national attention for resemblance to Breaking Bad character
- Tennessee student starts petition for 4-day school week
- 2 NC sisters killed in fire that started on stove
- Couple charged for spending over $100K in accidental deposit
- Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now