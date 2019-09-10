Raleigh police to hold tributes in recognition of 9/11 attacks

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. New research released on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 suggests firefighters who arrived early or spent more time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks seem to have a greater risk of developing heart problems than those who came later and stayed less. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police will pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, on Wednesday’s 18th anniversary.

A news release from Raleigh police said the department will hold a brief ceremony at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday at eight locations. The public is invited to attend.

The locations are:

Downtown District, located at 218 W. Cabarrus Street

North District, located at 6716 Six Forks Road

Northeast District, located at 5230 Green’s Dairy Road

Northwest District, located at 8016 Glenwood Avenue

Southeast District, located at 1601 Crosslink Road

Southwest District, located at 601 Hutton Street

Special Operations Division, located at 1221 Front Street

Training Facility, located at 4501 Spring Forest Road

Raleigh police, the Raleigh Fire Department, and Wake County EMS are working to produce a video message, as well.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now