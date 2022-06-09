RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is drafting a de-escalation policy and asking the community for feedback.

Wednesday night was the first of six listening sessions across the city where people could comment on the draft of the de-escalation policy.

Currently, there’s no stand-alone de-escalation policy, instead, it’s listed under the department’s use of force protocol.

The Raleigh Police Department said de-escalation should be part of everything officers do and is its own skill, not necessarily something that has to be associated with use of force.

“So, our goal is to be able to de-escalate situations so we can achieve voluntary compliance so that that reduces the need for use of force,” said Lt. Eric Goodwin.

In May, Raleigh Police shot and killed Reuel Rodriguez Nunez after police said he burned two patrol cars and threw Molotov cocktails at them outside a police station.

In January, police shot and killed Daniel Turcios along I-440 as video shows he swung a knife at first responders.

Activist Kerwin Pittman said he’s hopeful the policy will cut down on use of force, but wants to know how officers will be held accountable.

“The only way they’ll be able to cut down on it particularly is if they’re holding individuals accountable who violate this policy,” Pittman said.

Pittman and other community members at the meeting wanted to know more about the training curriculum. Pittman said outside stakeholders should also be a part of the training curriculum process, not just the policy process.

RPD said the plan is for officers to have 4-8 hours of training, but said the department’s still working on what the training looks like.

Matthew Cooper with the Raleigh Police Protective Association said this policy isn’t much different from what the Department already does, it just puts it down on paper.

“I think it’s important for us to be able to define it and be able to tell the people and to tell the public, when we use it, when it’s appropriate, and when at times de-escalation does fail,” Cooper said.

According to the draft policy, a situation where de-escalation would not apply is if a delay would compromise the safety of the officer or other people.

RPD is looking to finalize the de-escalation policy this summer and said the policy will be reviewed annually.

The policy is part of a larger de-escalation grant program.

Click here to learn when and where the future listening sessions are being held.