RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While you may be able to cut back on some luxuries, rising grocery prices are hard to avoid. A Moody Analytics report said families spend $72 more for groceries in Dec. 2022 than they did Dec. 2021.

More people are starting to look for alternatives to shave down on costs.

Chris Larkin started going to the Produce Project in Raleigh a few years ago.

“My wife found the program and she was interested in it, mostly because, one it’s pretty easy,” said Larkin.

Every week, subscribers like him stop by to pick up a pre-selected basket of produce. What they don’t want is placed on the donation wall to give back to community members in need.

“We want to be able to help out when we can,” Larkin said.

The Produce Project buys produce in bulk from the local farmer’s market. Subscribers pay a weekly rate for a crate of produce. Each crate carries between 13 and 16 different items which includes a mix of fruits and vegetables.

“We started in a small little backyard in a shipping container trying to get community together to purchase produce at bulk pricing,” said Kelli Pfitzner, director of the Produce Project.

Along with providing produce, they also offer nutrition education. Pfitzner says there’s an increase in subscribers wanting bulk pricing.

“When the pandemic really hit is when we saw the biggest jump in our subscribers,” she said. “We went from about 45 subscribers at that time and jumped up about three to four times that amount within the first couple of months.”

In 2022, the USDA found grocery prices went up more than 11 percent. In 2023, they predict another eight percent increase.

For subscribers of the Produce Project, paying $20 weekly for a produce basket can help offset increased costs elsewhere.

“I would say on average when we price it out in the local grocery store, you’re somewhere between $50 and $65 with what we’re putting into our baskets,” said Pfitzner.

It’s a good deal for Larkin’s family.

“It seems I mean pretty significant. That’s a lot of food for $20 so that’s going to last quite a while,” Larkin said.

It’s harder than ever for food insecure people to afford grocery costs. Pfitzner says their donation wall collects up to 700 pounds of food a day which she hopes can go a long way.

“Anybody can use the assistance when it comes to a grocery bill at this point in time,” she said.

What could you pay less for?

The USDA has predicted slight drops in three categories. Below are the predicted decreases for 2023:

Beef and veal: -1.8%

Pork: -3%

Fresh fruit: -1.7%

What could you pay more for?

The USDA has predicted continued price increases categories. Below are the predicted increases for 2023: