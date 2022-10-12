RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect after they targeted a Wells Fargo branch outside the Crabtree Valley Mall.

Police said just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 4321 Glenwood Avenue.

Raleigh police said the suspect entered the bank, passed a note demanding money, and left the scene. The department also reported no weapons were seen and there were no injuries reported.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of this incident. No suspect description has been released.

This is the fourth Wells Fargo targeted by thieves in about three weeks and the second this week. Police reported that at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, they were called to the Wells Fargo at 3959 New Bern Avenue, near Corporation Parkway.

A Raleigh Wells Fargo was the target of a Tuesday morning robbery. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

On Monday, Sept. 19, police reported a suspect wearing a wig tried to rob the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Avenue, a few blocks away from NC State. The suspect presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said he had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the incident. That suspect was arrested and charged.

The next day, police reported another robbery happened at the Wells Fargo at 2600 Hillsborough Street, just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The branch is right across the street from the N.C. State campus. In that case, police said the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect was described as a white man, standing 5-feet-5 tall with a heavy build and should length hair.

Police have not reported any connection between the four incidents.

Anyone who believes they may have information in any of the robberies is asked to visit Crimestoppers to submit a tip via text and email. People can also call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.