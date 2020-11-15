Raleigh teen killed, another hospitalized in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities say 18-year-old Jalen Scott Dunston of Raleigh was killed in a shooting in Greensboro early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street shortly after midnight, when they were told about a gun being fired.

Dunston was found with gunshot wounds.

CPR was performed, but he succumbed to the injuries.

Another person injured in the shooting was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Greensboro police have closed the area of Omaha Street and Julian Street while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.