Raleigh breaks nearly 100-year-old daily high-temperature record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh has broken a nearly 100-year-old daily high temperature on Friday.

The hottest temperature on record was 72 degrees in 1924. It reached 73 degrees at RDU International Airport at 2:11 p.m. Friday.

The CBS 17 Storm Team forecast the high on Friday to be 72 degrees. Saturday’s high is expected to reach 74.

The average high for this time of year is 54 degrees.

A cold front will move through Saturday bringing scattered showers mainly in the evening hours.

Temperatures will plunge to 28 degrees Monday morning.

Winters in the Triangle have warmed by more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 50 years.

This may not seem like much, but Dr. Kenneth Kunkel with North Carolina State University said it’s significant.

“It represents something real happening to our climate system,” he explained. “It’s not just part of the random fluctuations that we would normally experience.”