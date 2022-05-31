RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program.

The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program. The program provides funds to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of passenger and freight rail.

“This grant is a huge win for Wake County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said Sen. Thom Tillis. “The Raleigh to Richmond corridor project will improve mobility opportunities for the entire region, including underserved communities, and provide economic opportunity for generations to come.”

This grant will advance the development of the federally designated Southeast Corridor by providing preliminary engineering for rehabilitation and construction of the S-Line, a critical missing link in the Southeast network.

The R2R Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program would address some immediate safety concerns through the construction of an important grade separation on the active S-Line in North Carolina’s fast-growing Wake County.