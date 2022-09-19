RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered Volkswagen had illegally equipped some of their cars with software that would allow it to falsely pass emissions tests. As a result, the company came to a settlement with the federal government.

North Carolina was awarded $100 million of those settlement funds. The state is now in the second phase of that spending.

The second phase will allocate the state’s remaining $66.5 million to two main programs: the Diesel Bus & Vehicle Replacement Program, and the Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Infrastructure Program.

The city of Raleigh was awarded $435,153 grant from those funds to be used on the Transit and Shuttle Bus Program Project.

The city now wants to use those funds to replace it’s diesel-operated Raleigh trolley with a new all-electric trolley. The trolley is operated by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources to transport community members for parks programs.

If council approved the request for funds, this would be the second PRCR vehicle to be replaced with electric through Volkswagen settlement funds. The first replacement was a 2009 40-passenger diesel engine Thomas bus replaced in March.

City councilmembers will vote on Tuesday whether to authorize the use of their settlement funds for this purpose.