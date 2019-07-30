Raleigh twins found company aimed at helping seniors tackle technology

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Technology is evolving so quickly, it can be hard to keep up with it.

Two local high school students saw the struggles their own grandparents were facing, so they decided to start a business to help other seniors in the community navigate technology.

Raleigh twins Jacob and Adam Baynes always knew they wanted to start their own business.

With the help of their mother, the twins started My Smart Grandkids a year ago.

“They were helping their grandparents with a tablet problem and grandma said you know there’s a lot of my friends that could use this kind of help and maybe this could be your business idea,” said Mary Anne Baynes, co-founder of My Smart Grandkids.

They never thought their passion for technology could help so many in the community.

“I could be doing a regular everyday job but this feels so much better,” said Jacob Baynes co-founder of My Smart Grandkids. “I get to actually do something good for people.”

The twins work with senior communities throughout the triangle.

“Technology is growing insanely fast and so it’s not surprising that people need help keeping up with it,” said Jacob.

“Their children buy them smart phones and iPads and computers and while they’re working they don’t have as much time to spend with their parent’s one on one and the boys have fulfilled that niche,” said Colette Molnar, Activity Director at Whispering Pines.

Once a month the twins host a free workshop at Whispering Pines.

“They can get an Uber because they don’t drive so that has made a huge difference,” said Molnar. “The Uber app is on their phone and they know how to use it because the boys have walked them through it.”

Mary Long says the twins have helped her do things she never thought she’d be able to.

“You touch the wrong thing on a computer and everything is gone,” lamented 96-year-old Mary Long. “So they have corrected somethings and they’re really good at replacing my ink.”

The twins also make house calls. They’ll provide onsite assistance at any time for $50 dollars an hour. They can also help seniors set up their fit bits, use FaceTime, or check emails.

“Just say your computer is on the fritz, we can go through there and see what the problem might be,” Jacob explained.

“They’ll train them on things like YouTube, Uber, and email or how to detect an email scam,” said Mary Anne.

My Smart Grandkids is growing. The company is hoping to hire more techmates soon.

