RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman has been charged with murder following an overdose death earlier this year.

The Raleigh Police Department reported 55-year-old Maureen Walsh died of an overdose on Feb. 1 in the 4800 block of Six Forks Road. Now, 40-year-old Christen Lee Neubert has been charged with murder.

Neubert is due in court Thursday afternoon. CBS 17 has requested information on Walsh’s death from the state medical examiner’s office.

Arrest records show Neubert has a history of drug related arrested dating back several years. Her most recent arrest was in September for possession of drug paraphernalia. Her criminal record also includes charges for possession of methamphetamines, probation violation, and possession of controlled substances.